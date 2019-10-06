Signs of winter on its way

New Portland's Wire Bridge (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The Carrabassett River flows under the Wire Bridge in New Portland. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Fall creeps in around the Wire Bridge in New Portland. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A male downy woodpecker stocks up on cold weather calories. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Shadows and changing leaves against blue-grey skies, Cascade Brook, Farmington. (Steve Muise)
Saturday’s setting moon, from Mosher Hill Road, Famington. (Steve Muise)
A female moose watching a male who is about fifty feet away...the male finally moved out into the woods...for now! (Jim Knox)
A bull moose trying to get the attention of a female on the Weld Rd. (Jim Knox)
The Milky Way on Tory Hill in Strong. The Milky Way is very low in the horizon this time of the year and may not be seen in December or January. The start of the Milky Way season starts in February. (Jim Dwinal)
On the way to Skowhegan Farmers Market. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
There's a fish in the Sandy River! (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
A lonely red leaf clings to a rock before being swept downstream at
Small's Falls. (Don Waterhouse)
A touch of snow atop Sugarloaf Friday. (Don Waterhouse)
Small's falls received additional life from Thursday night's rain. (Don Waterhouse)
Timberdoodle. (Dennis York)
Bull Moose in northern Maine woods. (Dennis York)
Gray Catbird at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Palm Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Red-eyed Vireo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
American Toad at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Sulphur butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Hornets nest in an apple tree in Wilton Maine. (Bernadette Harvell)
Flying Pond. (Linda Rungi)
Fall on Flying Pond. (Linda Rungi)
(Paige Plourde)
(Paige Plourde)
One of my favorite places in Western Maine. (Paige Plourde)