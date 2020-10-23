Single vehicle crash results in OUI arrest

NEW VINEYARD - A single vehicle accident was reported yesterday afternoon; the driver was traveling north on Route 27/New Vineyard Road when he reportedly went off the road and hit a tree.

Deputy Davol of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the report at 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 22. The accident took place at the intersection of the Holley Road and the New Vineyard Road. Driver Christopher Jordan, a 50-year-old Turner resident, was heading north on the road in his 2019 Dodge pickup when he ran off the road and hit a tree. Jordan was arrested for alleged Operating Under the Influence and was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital for minor injuries before being brought to jail.

Farmington Police and Northstar Ambulance assisted at the scene.