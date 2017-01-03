Six people injured in two-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day

FARMINGTON - Six people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle head-on crash on New Year's Day.

Emergency crews were called at 11:06 a.m. on Jan. 1 to a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries that occurred on the Fairbanks Road, which is also Route 4. The crash occurred one mile north of the Town Farm Road intersection, Police Chief Jack Peck said.

Officer Ryan Rosie reported that a vehicle driven by Nadene Pillsbury, 56, of Temple, was northbound on Route 4.

"Pillsbury became distracted when she reached down to pick something up from inside her vehicle," Peck said. She "did not see a vehicle stopped, attempting to make a left turn from Route 4. Pillsbury swerved around the stopped car, but lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the opposite lane of travel striking a vehicle southbound on Route 4."

That vehicle was driven by John Grace, 44, of Wilmington, Mass. Passengers riding in Grace's 2013 Nissan were his wife and three children, ranging in age from 8 to 14 years old.

Pillsbury, driving a 1997 Jeep, was the only occupant in the vehicle. Her sustained suspected injuries included two broken legs and facial lacerations, Peck said. All the occupants of the two vehicles were transported by NorthStar ambulances to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Farmington Fire Rescue and Franklin County sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene.