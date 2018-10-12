Six-ton magnet arrives at Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON - Since April, Franklin Memorial Hospital has been in the process of constructing an expansion of its facility to house a new magnetic resonance imaging scanner. This week the magnet for the MRI - consisting of 18 miles of wiring and weighing six tons - arrived and was placed in the new space.

The project is expected to be completed and ready for patients to use by mid-December following stringent comprehensive commissioning including calibration with the manufacturer and subsequent performance monitoring to assure the highest quality standards.

According to Kim Turner, FMH director of radiology, cardiology, and pulmonary services: “This is an important hospital investment toward better serving our patients. The scanner’s state-of-the-art platform makes it one of the most versatile and powerful systems available to date with feet-first, whole body coverage."

MRI is a noninvasive medical test that utilizes magnetic fields to produce anatomical images of internal body parts to help physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions. The new scanner features advanced wide-bore technology to improve patients’ experiences by operating with less noise, decreasing feelings of claustrophobia, and accommodating heavier patients up to 500 pounds.