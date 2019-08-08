Six vehicles damaged in morning crash on Fairbanks Road

FARMINGTON - A crash on the Fairbanks Road this morning involving a garbage removal truck resulted in damage to six vehicles and non-life threatening injuries to two people.

According to Farmington Police Department Officer Jesse Clement, who responded to the 9:12 a.m. call, a truck owned by Archie's Inc. hit a Ford F250 pickup truck from behind on Route 27, causing a chain reaction that resulted in damage to four other vehicles. The dump truck was operated by Thomas Davenport, 50 of Canton.

Clement said that two people reported non-life threatening injuries, including a foot injury and a possible knee injury. They declined transportation by NorthStar EMS. Clement said that the involved vehicles were totaled.

Davenport told police that the brakes of his truck were not functioning correctly, Clement said. State police investigated the truck and reportedly found no issue. Clement said that excessive speed for the road conditions may have factored in the crash.

In addition to FPD and NorthStar, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police and Farmington Fire Rescue responded to the scene. Fairbanks Road reopened after roughly an hour.