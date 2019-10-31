Six weeks after the explosion, Farmington Fire Rescue looks to ‘the new normal’

FARMINGTON - A month and a half after an explosion at an office building on the Farmington Falls Road killed one member of Farmington Fire Rescue and injured several others, the department is looking ahead to what it refers to as "the new normal."

For more than six weeks, fire departments from across the state have sent trucks and crews to staff the Farmington station. In all, approximately 80 departments have participated, some traveling for hours from places like Bar Harbor, Calais and Lincoln. Throughout that entire span, according to Westbrook firefighter Gerry Pinaeu, who helped organize the shifts of visiting personnel, Farmington Fire Rescue always had at least one member working, 24 hours a day.

That practice ended at 7 a.m. with the final shift change. Moving forward, Farmington Fire Rescue will be fully staffing its own response, although Deputy Fire Chief - and interim fire chief - Tim Hardy said that the town would continue working closely with its local mutual aid partners.

"In some of our minds," Hardy said, "it is now time to move forward into the new normal." While it was a relief to resume regular operations, Hardy said: "We'll always carry that loss with us."

On Sept. 16, an explosion destroyed an office building on the Farmington Falls Road, killing Capt. Michael Bell, 68, and injuring several other firefighters and a maintenance supervisor investigating a report of a gas smell. The building had recently reopened after an expansion and renovation project, housing the administration and training facilities of Life Enrichment Advancing People Inc. LEAP is a nonprofit organization that supports adults with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities. A number of nearby residences were also damaged or destroyed in the explosion; roughly 30 people were displaced.

The explosion was fueled by propane that investigators believe entered the basement via a leak in a buried line that ran from a tank to the basement. That tank was filled with approximately 400 gallons of propane on Sept. 13, but was discovered to be empty on the morning of Sept. 16, prior to the explosion.

The cause of the leak and what sparked the explosion remain under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office and other agencies.

Capt. Bell was killed in the explosion and seven other people were injured: Fire Chief Terry Bell, Deputy Chief Clyde Ross, Capt. Timothy "TD" Hardy, Capt. Scott Baxter, firefighter Joseph Hastings, firefighter Theodore "Ted" Baxter and Larry Lord, the LEAP maintenance supervisor.

At a press conference held Thursday morning in the station, all of the speakers went out of their way to praise and support the recovery of Lord, who has been called a hero for evacuating the building of his fellow LEAP employees prior to the explosion. Lord has been receiving treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where his condition was improved to serious earlier this month.

"Our hearts and thoughts are still in Boston with Larry Lord," Pineau said.

While getting the firefighters out of the hospital and back to work was the department's goal, Deputy Chief Hardy said, "we aren't going to be complete until Larry Lord comes home."

Deputy Chief Hardy said that the department would continue to be focused on Lord's recovery as well as the wife and family of Capt. Bell.

All of the firefighters receiving treatment at Maine Medical Center have been discharged; Capt. Baxter returned home from a rehabilitation facility on Tuesday as part of a procession of emergency vehicles, an escort that has accompanied each member of the department as they have been released from the department. Three firefighters injured on Sept. 16 have returned to work: Capt. Hardy, Hastings and Ross.

Responding to a question, Hardy said that the department was hopeful that Chief Bell could return to work by the end of the year. That timeline was contingent upon the chief's condition and the recommendations of doctors, Hardy said.

Hardy, Town Manager Richard Davis and Deputy Chief Shane Cote of Farmington police all thanked the numerous agencies and individuals that had stepped up to help the department and town after the explosion.

"The department wishes to extend a heartfelt 'thank you' to the over 80 fire departments from across the state who provided station coverage over the past weeks. To the community, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, and the Portland Burn Foundation, your outpouring of compassion and support helped guide us through this tragic event, and we can never thank you enough," Farmington Fire Rescue said in a statement released Wednesday evening. "Know that we consider you part of our extended family."

While acknowledging that firefighters were part of a brotherhood, Hardy said Thursday that the responses had gone above and beyond even his expectations.

"This has been a very tragic event and still is," Hardy said, "but it's brought us a lot closer."

Farmington Fire Rescue had created new relationships across the state and country thanks to the response, Hardy said. In addition to other fire departments, Farmington Fire Rescue had developed a close bond with the family of Larry Lord and also LEAP Inc., Hardy added.

Some type of public memorial event could be held in the future, Hardy said, responding to another question, but that would take place after the healing was complete.