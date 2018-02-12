Sixth annual Spruce Mountain Sled-In and Winter Family Festival is Saturday

JAY - Wintertime fun will be found at French Falls Recreation Area this weekend, as the sixth annual Spruce Mountain Sled-In and Winter Family Festival slides into town.

Organized by the Jay Recreation Committee and the local snowmobile clubs, the event will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. All activities will be taking place at the town's French Falls Recreation Area, just off Route 4 across from the Spruce Mountain High School. The Whistle Stop Trail provides access for snowmobiles, and parking will also be available for those arriving by passenger vehicles.

Events range from snowshoeing races - with shoes available at the festival - to sculpture contests to sleigh rides; as well as the sliding hill that provides the event with its central theme. There will be a warming hut, a giant bonfire and a smaller fire for the roasting of s'mores, which will be provided at no cost.

While the event itself is free, drinks and snacks will be available for sale. There will also be a raffle, featuring prizes donated by local businesses, with 100 percent of the proceeds will be split between the town's Recreation Committee and three participating snowmobile clubs: the Andy Valley Riders, the Livermore Trailblazers and the Jug Hill Riders.

Participating businesses include OTIS Federal Credit Union, Merrill's Garage, George Merrill Logging, Franklin Savings Bank, Brackett's, Hillside Sports Club, Thomas Goding & Son Building Contractor and Don's Stove & Chimney.