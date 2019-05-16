Skateboarder reportedly struck by vehicle

KINGFIELD - A juvenile pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Route 142 on the evening of Wednesday, May 15, according to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Franklin County Sergeant Nathan Bean, Deputy Andrew Morgan and Detective Kenneth Charles as well as the Kingfield Fire Department responded to a call at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday evening. The caller reported that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle had left the scene. Driven by 31-year-old Isaac Moody, the black 2008 Scion returned to the scene shortly after. Moody was arrested for Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury Accident and Aggravated Driving to Endanger Wednesday night according to the report.

It was determined that the vehicle cross over the centerline, striking the youth who was skateboarding in the westbound lane. The juvenile was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar Ambulance with serious injuries. The case is still under investigation.