Ski patrol recognizes longstanding members

FARMINGTON - The Titcomb Mountain Ski Patrol recognized two longtime members Monday evening, with the outgoing patrollers combining for nearly 80 years of experience.

Neil Foss, one of the founding members of the West Farmington all-volunteer ski slope's patrol in the winter of 1968-69, and Jim Kidder, who has 30 years of experience with the patrol, were both honored at a dinner Monday evening at the Homestead Kitchen, Bar & Bakery. Both patrollers are retiring from the patrol this season.

"It's been a lot of fun," Kidder said. "I'm going to miss it."

The patrollers were presented with wooden plaques created by Mt. Blue High School teacher Jake Bogar and his Pre-Engineering and Design class.