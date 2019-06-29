Skies clear for POPS fans

KINGFIELD - Families and friends gathered in the fields of Kennedy Farm Saturday evening for an abbreviated 17th annual Kingfield POPS. An emblem of summer, this years open air concert didn't disappoint with high temperatures and sunny skies for the majority of the event. Though thunderstorms ended the night early, organizers seemed pleased with the turnout.

Created in 2003 as part of an effort by the Mt. Abram Economic Development Association to bring tourists to the area, Kingfield POPS is now organized by a non-profit organization that provides support to local children to embark in musical education, performance and experiences.

The crowd was greeted by the Western Mountain Trash Can Band followed by Toscano Music Company, a father and son duo with a long musical history. A portion of the Homestead Bakery's regular Thursday night entertainment, Identity Crisis took to the stage with covers and originals to please the crowd. Local favorite, GoldenOak, returned to the stage this year, after a busy year in the folk music scene. The soothing sounds of the Kruger Brothers rounded out the night before rain and lightning forced the evening to end, cutting short the finale of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra conducted by Musical Director Lucas Richman. The event's well known firework show still took place, despite nature's own dazzling light show.