Skiing, snow and sausages

FARMINGTON - Titcomb Ski Mountain hosted a carnival-like atmosphere on Saturday, Feb. 11. Racers of all stripes from KVAC and MVC took part in a raucous day of racing.

Joyous crowds were plentiful to take in the effort of the athletes, despite the chilly air and ferocious flakes falling from above. The Titcomb Mountain Ski Patrol slung sausages, raising money for the volunteer patrol.

Nordic and alpine events for boys and girls high school teams competed all day, with impeccable organization from the race officials. Fans, family members and ski enthusiasts hooted and hollered with a faint cow bell echoing down Titcomb.

The alpine action led the way with the boys kicking off the AM intensity. Miles Pelletier of Mt. Blue claimed the solo KVAC crown, followed closely (.92 secs) by Nathan Delmar of Maranacook, with Hunter Bolduc also of Mt. Blue rounding out the podium. Maranacook (42 pts) edged out Mt. Blue (43) in second and Oxford Hills (44) in third after day one.

The girls followed suit down Titcomb Mountain as the snow continued to pound the ground. Rachel Tooth won the downhill race for Maranacook followed by Ella Simon (2nd) and Jillian Galloway (3rd) of Camden Hills. Camden Hills leads the team scoring with 23, followed by Maranacook at 51 and Spruce Mountain with 60. Allison Acritelli finished fifth for Spruce Mountain, with the next Phoenix Julia Pomeroy in 12th. Mazie Gordon had Mt. Blue's best time for the girls team, finishing up 18th. Mt. Blue is currently in 5th with 97 points.

Nordic nation got underway midday in similar fashion to the alpine, boys led the way followed later by the ladies. Mt. Blue and Maranacook made the KVAC event a two-horse race, both teams placing four finishers in the top 10. Tucker Barber of Mt. Blue won the race followed by teammates Sam Stinson (5th), Isaiah Reid (7th) and Nolan Rogers (9th). Mt. Blue and Maranacook are tied at the top with 22 points, Oxford Hills third with 45 points.

The girls of Mt. Blue and Maranacook put on a show to rival their male teammates. The two teams ended in a Nordic knot at 20 points. Laura Parent of Maranacook won the race, followed by Julia Ramsey of Mt. Blue and Abby Despres of Maranacook in third. The deep Cougar crowd included rampant races from Meg Charles (4th), Chelsea Seabold (6th), Zoe Huish (8th), Gretchen Huish (10th), Grace Andrews (11th) and Kahryn Cullenberg (19th).

Mt. Abram found themselves leading the Nordic way in day one of the MVC. The boys finished with a MVC team best 20 points, a seven point buffer ahead of second place Telstar. Gaelen Boyle-Wight of Telstar won the race, however the next three spots were rattled off by Mt. Abram. Xavier Romanoski, Harry Walters, and Brandon Hemingway locked up second, third and fourth place finishes respectively.

In the girls Nordic Monmouth and Mt. Abram are tied up at 37 points a piece. Marta Opie claimed the MVC top finish for the girls with Risa Marble (Mt. Abram) second and Bea Stewart of Monmouth third. Alice Cockerham was Mt. Abram next finisher, taking fourth.

These teams will look to continue their success Tuesday, Feb 14 at Black Mountain for the final day of the KVAC and MVC.