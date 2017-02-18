Skiing together: ‘Basically, I just have to trust Mrs. Carlson’

FARMINGTON - Young snow enthusiasts wiggled and spun around at the base of Titcomb Mountain as they patiently awaited for Cascade Brook School’s Winter Fun Day to begin.

The annual event brought CBS students to Titcomb for a full day of sledding, snowman making and of course, skiing. This year’s opening ceremony welcomed back special guest Noah Carver.

Carver, a 13-year-old blind student from Beals Island, had a special event planned for the school he has visited in years past. He and CBS fourth-grade teacher Sarah Carlson decided to show the students how they ski together.

With a speaker system attached to their microphones, Carver and Carlson sped down the mountain while the class watched and listened to the special commands. The duo reached the bottom of the mountain, greeted by loud cheering from the students.

“All right, stop right there Noah, the whole school is in front of you,” Carlson directed.

The two met when Carver was in the second grade and began skiing with the Maine Adaptive Sports Program. Since then the pair have learned to ski together using the appropriate commands and have even conquered the highest peak in Maine at Sugarloaf.

“Basically, I just have to trust Mrs. Carlson,” Carver explained to the students. “If we fall, we just get up and keep going.”

Carver talked to the CBS class last year, encouraging them to dream big and never stop trying. The middle schooler has accomplished more in his 13 years of life than many people do in their entire lives. He rides horses, sings in a choir, runs cross country and even has his own radio show.

To top it all off, Carver has 50 of his own lobster traps, which Carlson got to help pull up (and eat) during a visit to his coastal home last summer.

“He’s such a doer,” Carlson said. “As soon as I met him I knew other kids needed to be around him.”

"No matter how old you are, where you’re from, or what you’ve been born with, or what bad things might happen today or tomorrow, that doesn’t define or control you, but rather it’s how you value yourself. It’s how you set your goals, adjust them, reach them," Carver told students at last year’s presentation.