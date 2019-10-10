Skowhegan Savings donates funds to Red Cross

FARMINGTON - Weeks after the Sept. 16 propane explosion destroyed a building on the Farmington Falls Road, the American Red Cross was back in town for a happier occasion: to receive funds from Skowhegan Savings Bank to support disaster relief services.

The $10,000 from Skowhegan Savings will go toward helping Maine individuals and communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters. The Red Cross does not earmark funds for specific incidents, Caroline King, executive director of the northern and eastern chapters of the American Red Cross in Maine, said Thursday, but the funds will help the next community impacted by a disaster.

The Sept. 16 explosion that leveled the LEAP Inc. building, killing one firefighter and injuring several other people, also destroyed or damaged several nearby residences. Red Cross provided assistance to 27 people; support ranged from short-term housing to food and prescription medication to replacing clothing, eyeglasses and medical equipment. Another big piece was the disaster mental health services that Red Cross provided to the displaced residents, King said. Additionally, due to the size of the disaster, the Red Cross has also been organizing community mental health services.

King did not have an estimate on the scale of the Red Cross' assistance in Farmington. The number is still growing as services are provided, she said.

"We are deeply grateful for the support of Skowhegan Savings Bank," King said as part of a statement released Thursday. "It’s the generosity of Maine people and partners that makes it possible for us to respond to local emergencies like the recent explosion in Farmington."

King also noted Thursday that the Red Cross had assisted 25 people after July 1 in the area; most of them displaced by house fires and smaller, more common disasters. While that impact was not as widely reported on as that of the Sept. 16 explosion, King said, those people still needed help. In addition to short-term needs, Red Cross helps connect people impacted by disasters with other supports through community organizations and social service agencies.

Steve Thomas, a senior vice president and senior commercial lender with Skowhegan Savings, spoke to the Red Cross' importance in a statement released Thursday.

"From major disasters like the tragic propane explosion in Farmington to its nearly daily responses to individual home fires, the Red Cross serves Maine people in the face of emergencies," Thomas said. "As a committed member of the community, Skowhegan Savings is proud to support these vital Red Cross services that keep our neighbors safer, assists them in times of dire need and supports them as they begin their road to recovery."

"It's a good investment in the community," Thomas said Thursday. "Helping the Red Cross to help places like Farmington."

To access Red Cross casework, disaster mental health and disaster spiritual care services relating to the Farmington explosion, please call Red Cross disaster dispatch at (855) 891-7325.