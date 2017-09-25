Skowhegan Savings to close branches in Phillips, Stratton

SKOWHEGAN - Skowhegan Savings has announced that it will be closing four of its western Maine branches in the next few months, including locations in Stratton and Phillips.

Locations in Phillips, Stratton, Pittsfield and the Skowhegan branch on the Waterville Road are expected to close by Jan. 19, 2018. Skowhegan Savings President John Witherspoon cited declining activity at all four locations as the basis for the decision.

"Over the past several years with the advent of 'smart' ATMs, mobile banking and an overall increased use of electronic banking services, the activity at these branches has steadily declined," Witherspoon said in a statement released Friday.

Both the Stratton and Phillips branches are former Camden National Bank branches that were acquired by Skowhegan Savings in 2013, along with locations in Kingfield, Rangeley and Farmington. That sale was welcomed, particularly in Phillips where the Sandy River Business Association and others had lobbied to attract another bank to the area after Camden National announced it would be closing its Stratton and Phillips branches. The reason for that decision, according the Camden National officials in 2013, was decreased activity, due in part to increases in the use of electronic banking.

At the time, organizers in Phillips noted that the next closest bank would be 15 miles to Kingfield. Other bank branches would be an 18-mile ride to Farmington or a 22-mile drive to Rangeley.

Skowhegan Savings does intend to maintain upgraded, smart ATMs capable of additional transactions in Phillips, Stratton and at the Skowhegan location on the Waterville Road. Smart ATMs can accept check deposits and complete other functions previously constrained to tellers. Over the next few months, the bank has announced, staff will work with customers to familiarize them with smart ATM services.

Employees in all four impacted branches will have an opportunity to stay with the bank and work in other nearby branch locations.