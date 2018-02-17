Sled-in sends kids flying

JAY - Hints of spring were in the air as locals gathered for the sixth annual Spruce Mountain Sled-In and Winter Family Festival. Blue skies and warm sunlight were welcomed additions at the event which brought a crowd to French Falls Recreation Area for sledding, snowshoeing, sculpture building and more.

The day of activities was organized by the Jay Recreation Committee, with the help of area snowmobile clubs and ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grills were hot and fires blazed, providing lunch and snacks at low cost to participants. All food sales went to the non-profits organizing the meal- the Girl Scouts and LEAP.

A raffle featured prizes donated by local businesses, with 100 percent of the proceeds split between the town's Recreation Committee and three participating snowmobile clubs: the Andy Valley Riders, the Livermore Trailblazers and the Jug Hill Riders.

Participating businesses include OTIS Federal Credit Union, Merrill's Garage, George Merrill Logging, Franklin Savings Bank, Brackett's, Hillside Sports Club, Thomas Goding & Son Building Contractor and Don's Stove & Chimney.

While the event promoted a snowshoeing race, sculpture contest and snowmobile rides, the main event sent kids and adults alike screeching down an icy sledding track.

"It was so much fun and I even did it by myself and then did it again. I even flipped outside down but didn't fall out," four-year-old Byron (Patrick) Hopkins said.

The large sliding hill came complete with a staircase up one side and a smaller practice hill on the other.