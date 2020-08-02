Sleeping through the summer

Eastern Phoebe young in nest of moss in my garage. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Northern Pearly-eye butterfly in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Female Belted Kingfisher at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Fireweed blossom at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Yellow-billed Cuckoo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Ruby-throated Hummingbird approaching feeder in my yard. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Sunset on Wilson Lake. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sunset on Quill Hill. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Possibly an eastern bluebird. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Peekaboo, I see you. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Male house finch. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Groundhog. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Catbird. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Bugs on a daisy. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Baby bird in the clover. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A moth in the grass. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Female cardinal. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Two woodpeckers. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Fawn in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
Ready to run. (Photo by Dennis York)
Fawn in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
Turkeys in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
A young buck feeding on the roadside in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Young buck in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
The sun sets over Cadillac Mountain. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
A dramatic sky hovers over Sand Beach in Acadia National Park. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
Yawning through the summer. (Photo by Audrey Brown)