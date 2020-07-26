It's a small world: Little grasshopper dines on a coneflower. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The life cycle of insects continues behind the scenes. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Raindrops on Gooseneck Loosestrife. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The inner workings of a daylily. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Neowise from West Road, Chesterville. (Thank you Patb) (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Neowise, the Milky Way, and a meteor from West Road, Chesterville. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Deer hunters' dream in the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Eyed Brown butterfly in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Common Yellowthroat male singing in milkweed in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Fireweed in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Monarch butterfly on milkweed in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Red-eyed Vireo in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Juvenile Baltimore Oriole, in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A juvenile Bald Eagle flying over Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Hummingbird getting nectar from some Bee Balm. (Photo by Jim Knox)
While taking pictures of Bee Balm, a Hummingbird flew right over my head. I'm not sure how I was able to get that. (Photo by Jim Knox)
“I swim alone.” Farmington (Photo by Matt Billian)
“Duke-the GSP running into firewater." Norcross Pond, Chesterville. (Photo by Matt Billian)
Bumblebee on Hollyhock. (Photo by Dennis York)
Pollinator at work. (Photo by Dennis York)
Ready to hop. (Photo by Dennis York)
Bullfrog at Hill's pond. (Photo by Dennis York)
One day old and already asking for food. (Photo by Dennis York)
A mother sits and waits. (Photo by Dennis York)
A hidden nest. (Photo by Dennis York)
Hydrangea bush. (Photo by Gil Riley)
Peach water lily. (Photo by Gil Riley)
Red water lily. (Photo by Gil Riley)
Close up with a deer in Farmington. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
(Photo by Jim Dwinal)
(Photo by Jim Dwinal)