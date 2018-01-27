Franklin Countys First News

Smart Fun Engineers headed to San Diego

January 27, 2018

Members of the Smart Fun Learning Adventure School Engineers team, from left to right, in the back are: Ava Ryan, Evan Thomas, Amaya Thomas, Cole Martin and Mariah Johnson. In the front are Kurtis Webber, and Maggie Noles. (Photos courtesy of Sheena Thomas)

FARMINGTON - Students at the Smart Fun Learning Adventure School have been staying three to four hours late, once a week. This isn't because of detention, or mandatory make up work, but robotics.

The Smart Fun Engineers team is comprised of seven students who attend the Smart Fun Learning Adventure School, located on Fairbanks Road. This past November they blew away the judges with an impressive 230 score, out of 280 max, which earned them a trip to the FIRST LEGO League robotics competition to be held this May in San Diego, Calif.

"They're enthusiastic and think about it on their own," said Sheena Thomas, director of Smart Fun Learning Adventures. "They have an intrinsic motivation, they seem to enjoy the learning process and the competition as well."

In the Smart Fun Learning Adventure School, the Engineers work on their presentation aspect of the LEGOLAND open.

Thomas teams up with Monica Allen to coach the students, who are in grades ranging from 4 to 7, in robotics. Additionally the Engineers must prepare a presentation and skit for this year's theme, hydrodynamics. Thomas believes the competition and program are both great building blocks for those involved.

"There are so many life elements to go along with the technology piece," Thomas said. "It also gives them the valuable experience to adapt under pressure, while working as part of a team."

The Smart Fun Engineers prepare themselves before the event.

The Smart Fun Engineers are accepting donations for their trip to California. Please call 779-7117 or email sheena@smartfunlearningadventures.com for a sponsorship form for donations.

 

