Smiles for Seniors: Bringing summertime to those in need

FARMINGTON - Elderly residents of Farmington now have something extra to brighten their days with fresh bouquets of summer flowers from Robin's Flower Pot.

The delivery service offers those living in assisted housing environments a weekly or bi-weekly bedside pick-me-up with some of the best of summer's offerings.

"It's just been a way for us to reach out to people who can't get out that often. Sometimes we even get to take the bouquets directly to their rooms which is nice," owner Robin Jordan said.

This is the first year the program, aptly called Smiles for Seniors, has run. Jordan offers a bi-weekly delivery for eight weeks of the growing season, or a 16 week regular delivery. At a fee of $100 and $200, Jordan said affordability was a big priority.

"We have a lot of short stem flowers that can't be used for other things, so it's great to be able to offer them at an affordable price," she said.

The delivery fee is included in the price, and Jordan said she tries to be accommodating with sign ups. Right now the program is only being offered in Farmington, but pro-rated sign ups are still available and on some occasions the service can be offered to elderly who live independently as well.

This is the third program that Jordan has started using freshly cut flowers. She also offers a Community Supported Agriculture, where anyone can sign up to receive weekly bouquets picked up at the greenhouses, and a fresh bouquet service to local businesses. Learning the art of flower arranging has been a welcome challenge to the seasoned gardener who has been operating Robin's Flower Pot for the last 21 years.

"I've had a good teacher and I watch a lot of videos and read a lot of books. It's mostly about learning what to grow for the bouquets," she said.

To sign up for any of Jordan's fresh flower opportunities, go to https://robinsflowerpot.com/index.html or call 778-5937.