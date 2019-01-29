Snodeo 2019: It takes loose screws

RANGELEY - Snowmobiles outnumbered cars this weekend with thousands of spectators, racers, jumpers and their families filling downtown Rangeley.

The annual Snodeo weekend celebrated 36 years on Saturday, highlighting all things snowmobile with races, stunts, perfectly groomed trails, local sales and more. Organized by the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club, the event is one of the biggest in the state for snowmobile enthusiasts, attracting club members and riders from across New England. Local restaurants and hotels are full to the max weeks in advance, bringing significant funds to the rural area's economy.

In addition to Rangeley area businesses, the event works to raise funds for the club's 150-mile trail system which can cost upwards of $300 per hour to groom. The state of Maine offers a whopping 14,000 miles of trails bringing access from York County all the way to Allagash. The sport reportedly brings in a revenue of $330 million to the state.

Snodeo helped contribute significantly to that number, with the favorited Rock Maple Racing Cross-Country Race and the Tame the Track Tour Snowmobile race, along with an auction hosted by Moose Alley Bowling

The Rav-X Show- a trick and stunt track in the parking lot of Boss Power Equipment- filled the downtown area with spectators for the display of some of the best trick riders in the state. Lineups in years past have included famous jumpers such as Alaska's Dane Ferguson.

"He's got loose screws. That's what it takes to do this kind of stuff," Boss Power Equipment Operations Manager Jake Beaulieu said.