Which is which?

The sun peeks through the trees during a walk in Bonney Woods. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
An old tractor sits in a field during Saturday's storm. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
A family thing! A male and female evening grosbeak in Stratton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A male evening grosbeak enjoying a snack in Stratton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A female evening grosbeak sits long enough for a picture in Stratton. (Photo by Jim Knox )
A common redpoll sits out a snowstorm, giving its opinion? In Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A young buck in Straton, trying to shake snow from a Fur branch. It's fiber and it's what they need. (Photo by Jim Knox )
A morning surprise at the bird feeder. How beautiful a morning can be with mother nature. (Photo by Greg Zemlansky)
When this lovely creature returns tomorrow after our storm she will be surprised but delighted to find no snow, only green grass. (Photo by Jane Knox)
A Canada Jay shares a granola bar with me. (Photo by Dennis York)
Icicles hang from a branch over the brook. (Photo by Dennis York)
A snowshoe hare. (Photo by Dennis York)
Black-capped chickadees in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A hairy woodpecker in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
It's ice fishing season on Crowell Pond in New Sharon and Mr. and Mrs. Eagle are keeping watch for free lunch. Mrs. Eagle, on the left, is easily identified by her larger size, (reverse sexual dimorphism) larger hooked beak, and a back hallux (talon) that can grow to 3 inches. Unless they are side by side, gender is difficult to determine due to their identical plumage. Females often have a lower pitched call than males as well. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Eagle readies for take off. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Flying to meet Mrs. Eagle across the pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Sunlight filters through Mr. Eagles downward wings. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
He took a closer look at the ice for food on his way to be with his mate. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Breakfast time for the Vienna Mill Pond's resident otter. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Red stretches to his limit to climb onto his favorite lookout. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Red stopped for a bit of grooming before heading back to the woods. . (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
To jump or not to jump, that was the question. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
In a flash, he was off. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
O fraptious day, calloh, callay, (Lewis Carroll) Little Gray loves a snow day. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
On the other hand, a snowy day can be no-fun-city for Little Red. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Snowy day for a black-capped chickadee. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A tufted titmouse looks for treats in new snow. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
When all else fails, huddle in place or find some goggles. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)