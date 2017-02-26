Snow melts towards spring

Foggy lakeside shore disappears. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
A sure sign that spring's on its way! (Maria James/Industry)
Filling stations full. (Pat Blanchard/Chesterville)
Evening shadows. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Bufflehead ducks enjoy a warm day in the Sheepscot River. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Caste Island looking towards Long Pond at dawn. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Boot steps lead to Echo Lake for ice fishing. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Empty dock, for now. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
There's quite a lot of adorableness to see at JustaAlpaca on Route 2/Farmington Falls Road in Farmington, where visitors are welcomed. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Cranberry bog in West Mt. Vernon under its winter covers. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Rushing water in Fayette says that sap will be next. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Seagull out for a walk along the shore of the Sheepscot River. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Sheepscot River shoreline at dusk. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Making tracks in Belgrade at sunrise. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Sunset in Farmingdale. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The constellation Orion is located in the Milky Way, the lighter diagonal area in the photo. Look to the lower right of it and find the line of three bright stars. This is Orion's belt, with bright stars coming down at a slight angle. These stars are his sword where a nebula, a new star nursery, is visible. It's slightly fuzzy and brighter than the other stars. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Nice shots Jane
Stunning pictures, love viewing them, we have some awesome photographers out there. Thank you very much!
Love that maple syrup drip. Yummy.