Snow, rain, snow, thaw: The cold returns

Winter buddies. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Himalayan mountain panorama found in the detail of a snow pile at New Sharon town hall. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
He's the shy one but always sticks out like a red flag. A northern red cardinal in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
One that's less shy is the female red cardinal. She even came up very close to see what I was doing in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A take down by a sharp-shinned hawk. This blue jay was sitting in a fur tree when this hawk took him down. Sharp-shinned hawks make very swift attacks. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Once the sharp-shinned hawk had the blue jay down, he covered and pinned the jay to the snow in Wilton. It's the not-so-pretty side of nature. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Icy snow glistening under the rising sun this morning. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Warm temperatures and goldfinches almost fooled us into thinking spring might be close. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville).
Whoa, that's one big dude. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The moon was rising under the stars in front of me, while the sun was setting behind me. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Icicle, drop by drop. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Winter trees after the big one, before the thaw. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Young Mr. Tom is right in style with his new beard. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Leave it to a Maine child to know just what to do when all that snow is covered with a thick crust. Throw it! (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The Orion constellation was calling to be photographed when a jet photobombed my shot. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Someone wasn't expecting an up and down, wet and dry, January thaw on Minnehonk Lake. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
On the coldest night of winter, when the sky is crispy clear, millions of stars look like snowflakes. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville) (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)