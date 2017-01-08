Snow sculptures

Edge of a field. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
A buck stakes out his reign in my backyard woods. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Some youngsters approach him and are immediately chased off. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Snowfalls have replaced waterfalls here in the Maine woods. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Someone is in my bird feeder and it isn't a bird! (Muriel Armstrong/Farmington)
Taken on Zions Hill in Chesterville on Jan. 4, 2017. (Ira Hall/Jay)
A Love Bird in Livermore Falls. (Tina Penley/Livermore Falls)
Winter wonderland found in the detail of a Department of Public Works snow pile. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)