Snow sculptures

January 8, 2017

Edge of a field. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

A buck stakes out his reign in my backyard woods. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Some youngsters approach him and are immediately chased off. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Snowfalls have replaced waterfalls here in the Maine woods. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Someone is in my bird feeder and it isn't a bird! (Muriel Armstrong/Farmington)

Taken on Zions Hill in Chesterville on Jan. 4, 2017. (Ira Hall/Jay)

A Love Bird in Livermore Falls. (Tina Penley/Livermore Falls)

Winter wonderland found in the detail of a Department of Public Works snow pile. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

