Snowbank blamed on two-vehicle crash, minor injury reported

FARMINGTON - A Farmington woman received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Main Street on Saturday morning.

Farmington Police Officer Justin Blais said a 2010 Nissan Rogue sedan was traveling north on Main Street when a 2002 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulled out from South Street onto Main Street and the vehicles collided.

Mariah Hebert, 21, of Farmington was driving the pick-up truck and Christopher Lee, 26, of Saco, was driving the Nissan with Laura Beth Lee, 28, also of Saco, as a passenger.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 10:33 Saturday morning.

Hebert said she had difficulty seeing northbound traffic coming up the hill due to a snowbank at the corner of South and Main Street. She inched her way out and realized she was too far out into the intersection so she attempted to accelerate to get out of the way, Blais said.

Hebert complained of hip pain and was evaluated by a NorthStar ambulance personnel at the scene but was not transported to the hospital.

Farmington Fire Rescue fire fighters assisted with traffic control. Farmington Towing removed the Nissan sedan which received front end damage. The pick-up was damaged on the driver's side but was drivable.

Blais said he'd check with the Highway Department to see if the snowbank at the corner can be removed.