Snowmobile crash results in death of Pennsylvanian woman

RANGELEY - A snowmobile crash yesterday morning resulted in the death of a Pennsylvanian woman according to a report from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The 41-year-old woman was operating a 2014 Ski-Doo 900 Grand Touring snowmobile with a male passenger, also 41, seated behind her. Three other snowmobiles were in their party, heading toward Rangeley on the Bald Mountain Camps road, when the woman accordingly failed to negotiate a turn in the trail. The snowmobile rolled onto its side and struck trees along the edge of the trail. The male passenger survived the crash.

Rangeley Fire and Rescue responded to the scene around 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. The female driver was reported dead at the scene as a result of injuries.

State game wardens are investigating the incident and have reported that they don't believe speed was a factor. Operator in experience may have contributed to the incident, they said.

Names of the victim and the male passenger are being withheld due to a delay in notification to next of kin.