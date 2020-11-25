Snowy roads cause vehicle roll over

NEW SHARON - Franklin County Sheriff's department responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Scott Nichols said this is the fourth accident in the last week and a half to occur at this specific location.

According to the press release, Farmington resident Megan White, 22 years old, was driving east on the Farmington Falls Road when she attempted to slow her 2014 Nissan Sentra for the 30 mile per hour construction zone. Due to snowy road conditions, White lost control and veered to the right, rolling over into a ditch. White was unharmed and was able to escape the vehicle with some assistance from nearby people.

New Sharon Fire Department assisted at the scene.

"The Sheriff's office asks that people who drive through the New Sharon bridge construction to exercise extreme care and patience," Nichols stated in the release.