Soaring towards summer

A pair of golden eagles circle over Emden Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Golden eagle flying over Emden Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Great Blue Heron hunting in Maranacook Bog. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Mallard sitting pretty in Maranacook Bog. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Swamp sparrow by a Readfield bog. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Great Blue lift off. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A beaver swims through reflections in a Readfield bog. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Fog rising on Crowell Pond after a recent rain. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The inner workings, stamens and pistal, of a magnolia blossom. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Rain clings to a newly opened magnolia blossom. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Up close with furry lilac buds. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The birth of an oak tree. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
An Azalea bush. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Leaves on my Honeysuckle bush. (Photo by Jane Knox)
An oak tree's buds. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Three clumps of fiddleheads. One of these three is ready for harvest. Harvest some. Leave most. (Photo by Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Skunk cabbage up close. When skunk cabbage has opened, some fiddleheads are ready. (Photo by Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Flowers of the red maple. (Photo by Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Squirrel squabble. (Photo by Don Blanchard)
Looking for a hand out. (Photo by Don Blanchard)
A beaver lodge. (Photo by Darlene Power)
Bloodroot (Photo by Marianne Perry)
Trailing Arbutus, or Mayflower. (Photo by Marianne Perry)
A turtle soaking in the warmth of the sunshine. (Photo by Darlene Power)
Porcupine on an evening buffet. (Photo by Darlene Power)
Drake Mallard resting near his mate. (Photo by Dennis York)
Hen Mallard resting in the sun. (Photo by Dennis York)
Such beauty in nature, flowers, trees, and birds, Thanks to all who contribute..
Love the turtle, Darlene!
Thank you so much everyone. You certainly are showing wonderful pictures of animals, plants, and many of all. You are showing to all of us how much we are getting into Maine Spring. Once again tonight, THANK YOU ALL!
A really great collection ushering in the Spring season.