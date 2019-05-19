Soggy creatures

Soggy, grumpy grackle. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip checking on the weather. Wet once again. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Winter Wren in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Chestnut-sided Warbler in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Osprey with partially eaten fish in its talons over the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Hairy Woodpecker in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Common Yellowthroat in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Early morning lilac bud. (Gil Riley)
Emerging spring foliage frames the Farmington Baptist Church steeple. (Don Waterhouse)
Water tumbles along the cascades near the fairgrounds. (Don Waterhouse)
Here is a spring medley of daffodils and tulips popping up further south. (Jane Knox)
The first big dandelion leads a whole pack of little ones. They bring the bees so don't mow them down too soon. (Jane Knox)
This bee just dove into my Azelea bush for some sweet goodies. Bees deliberately feed on Azalea/Rhododendron nectar in some parts of the world to produce a mind-altering state. So this bee is in for trouble. (Jane Knox)
The bright red of this Salvia reminds us that ahead will come the bright colors of July and August. (Jane Knox)
Most tender of all are the first Lilac buds. (Jane Knox)
Thanks, everyone, for brightening my soggy days!
Glad to see you back ,Tom. Always love your photos. Jane