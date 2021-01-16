Solar farm construction crew helps out at local elementary school

FARMINGTON - A crew of local construction workers recently helped meet the needs of elementary students at Cascade Brook School; employees of Wanzek Construction were able to provide necessities such as boots, coats, snow pants and even warm bedding. In addition to winter weather necessities, the employees were able to "adopt" CBS families to fill stockings and buy toys, as well as provide gift cards to parents.

“The Wanzek Construction Company employees made a big difference for some CBS families this holiday season. All of us at Cascade Brook School want to thank the Wanzek Construction company and their generous employees for this kind and thoughtful gesture during this difficult time for many of our local Farmington families,” CBS Guidance Counselor Martina Arnold said.

Wanzek Construction (a MasTec company) is based out of Fargo, North Dakota and is currently working on the new NextEra solar power project on the Farmington Falls Road. AAccording to Melissa Walls, a member of the Wanzek family, community service is essential to whatever project their team is working on.

“It definitely warmed our hearts,” Walls said.

Walls said employees were taken aback by some of the items on the wishlists- such as warm bedding and winter coats.

Currently there are fifty crew members in town, according to Walls, and that number is expected to increase to about four hundred by this spring. Wanzek employees rent homes from Farmington to Augusta as well as stay in local hotels. Walls said all employees are expected to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines, such as a five day quarantine upon arrival and masks at the office.