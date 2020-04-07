Someone You Know: Jo

There are some faces around town that everyone knows. Known since they were a kid even. They are people that we've always said hi to, or maybe always wished we could say hi to, or people who we have wondered about, silently, with no hellos in mind. Where does their story start? What subject makes them talk fast? Where do they go at the end of the day? Someone You Know offers crumbs. Teasers. The tidbits of those familiar faces, with the goal of pushing people to connect more. Say hi. Wonder out loud. Find what makes them talk fast.

TEMPLE - To say that Jo Josephson has some hobbies would be like saying a librarian has some books. Her hobbies do not fit neatly on a living room shelf, but rather span wall after wall of her life, wildly squeezing themselves into all of the nooks and crannies and end tables.

"I've had many interests over the years," Josephson said.

She launches into the details of one of her latest interests, which ended up absorbing multiple years of her life and still plays a major role in her day to day routine.

"I got involved with the Deane Apple after seeing a tree for sale in a Fedco catalog. The description said it had originated in Temple. I got very excited about heritage apples after that," she said. "I really went off on a kick."

Josephson traced the history of the apple back to Cyrus Deane, whose family had a homestead at the far end of Varnum Pond Road. She found the Deane cemetery, where Cyrus was buried, and bushwhacked high and low in search of an original Deane apple tree. An offspring of the Deane Apple tree had been discovered several miles away on Tory Hill in Phillips, and had been reclaimed and reproduced by Maine's apple expert, and founder of Fedco Trees, John Bunker. Josephson was the first Temple resident to bring the Deane apple back to its homeland.

"I had a party when my first single Deane apple flowered. We wore long dresses and big hats," Josephson said.

She went on to invite Bunker to Farmington for a talk on heritage apples, and helped break ground on an "edible landscape" on campus at the University of Maine at Farmington.

"The idea was that students on their way to the fitness center could pluck a heritage apple right from the trees," she said.

The trees have yet to fruit, but Josephson said that is typical, and she expects they will fruit sometime in the next several years.

"I'd like to be very dramatic and say it all started when I was a migrant farm laborer," Josephson said before trailing off.

After completing a two-year service in Ghana with the Peace Corps, Josephson "took her time" coming home and traveled to Israel where she worked on a collective fruit farm. As a migrant laborer, she picked apples and peaches and grapes among other things, all for free in exchange for room and board.

As a biology major, Josephson said she was always just an overgrown Girl Scout.

"I always imagined myself as a Mrs. Charles Darwin. Exploring the world," she said.

Josephson was an actual Girl Scout when she was young, growing up in New Jersey with hard-working, first-generation American parents. She stayed involved with Girl Scouts for as long as she could, falling in love with hiking and botany and planting the roots of her natural science interests.

The Peace Corps rooted a whole slew of new passions in Josephson, as she began getting involved with political activism, and teaching. She got accepted to graduate school while she was living in Ghana.

"But once you're out there, you don't want to go back to school," she said. "The world was much more interesting."

Eventually, after taking the long way home, Josephson hauled herself to Columbia Teacher's College- a step that her mother encouraged her to take, just in case.

"In Ghana I was teaching classes of 100 students, six times a day, in three different subjects. And then I found myself being taught how to teach," she said.

After more schooling, and a time of teaching in the Bronx of New York City, which during the sixties was a difficult place to live and work, Josephson decided it was time to get back to nature. On a visit to Maine to see a friend in 1975, Josephson realized the impression the state had made on her.

"It was just incredible. MOFGA was getting going, things were happening. By the time we got to Bar Harbor we were ready to move to Maine."

It wasn't long after that Josephson found her home in Temple. She continued to be involved with the natural sciences, and found new passions in reporting and writing.

"My interests in biology gave me a more balanced approach to reporting. You have to find all the possibilities to the story."