Somerset County deputy fatally shot, manhunt underway in Norridgewock

NORRIGEWOCK - According to state law enforcement officials, a Somerset County Sheriff's Office deputy was fatally shot early this morning and his cruiser was stolen. That cruiser was later found abandoned and a manhunt is underway for a Madison man.

According to information released by the Maine Department of Public Safety, Somerset County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Eugene Cole was shot and killed in Norridgewock between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police believe that the suspect stole Cole's marked cruiser, drove to the Cumberland Farms convenience store located on Route 2 and committed an unspecified theft. The suspect then fled the store in Cole's cruiser.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Cole's cruiser was located off of the Martin Stream Road in Norridgewock. The suspect is believed to have fled the vehicle and is currently at large.

Police have identified John Williams, 29, last known address in Madison, as the suspect. He has been described as 5-foot, 6-inches, 120 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. The sides of his head are believed to be shaved, with a ponytail on top. Police do not currently have any vehicles associated with Williams.

According to information released by the Department of Public Safety, a nationwide alert for Williams has been issued and a manhunt is underway. Local, county, state and federal agencies are involved, including air support.

"The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," a statement released by the Department of Public Safety said Wednesday morning.

Cole had worked for the Somerset County Sheriff's Office for 13 years.