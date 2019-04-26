South Portland man arrested after police allegedly find heroin, meth

FARMINGTON - A South Portland man was arrested on drug charges yesterday, after police allegedly discovered heroin and methamphetamine inside a vehicle during a traffic stop. The woman allegedly driving the car was also arrested on a violation of conditions of release charge.

John Perkins Jr., 31 of South Portland, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, both Class C felonies, as well as possession of hypodermic apparatuses, a misdemeanor, and violating conditions of his release, also a misdemeanor. Tiffany Dow, 36 of Bangor, was charged with misdemeanor violating conditions of her release.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the Franklin County court by Farmington Police Officer Brandon Sholan, the officer stopped a vehicle for reportedly traveling 52 mph through a 35 mph zone at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Dow was operating the vehicle and Perkins, who reportedly provided Sholan with the name "John Higgins" initially, was a passenger.

Dow was out on bail for an unrelated aggravated trafficking charge out of Cumberland County and Sholan proceeded to search her vehicle due to those bail conditions. In the vehicle, Sholan indicated in the affidavit, he located a glass pipes with white residue, pieces of blackened tin foil, multiple used needles and other items consistent with drug use, as well as a six-pack of Twisted Tea with an open can beneath the passenger seat.

Sgt. Michael Lyman searched the passenger, eventually identified as Perkins, and found a plastic baggie containing suspected heroin in a pill bottle, as well as three rocks of suspected methamphetamine. The weight of those suspected drugs was determined to be 3 grams of heroin and 2.6 grams of methamphetamine. Lyman's K-9, Axel, sniffed the baggies and containers and indicated that drugs were inside.

Dow later reportedly told Lyman and Sgt. Edward Hastings that she had picked up Perkins in Bangor. She said that Perkins had provided methamphetamine that both individuals had smoked.

Both Perkins and Dow appeared before Judge Charles Dow (no relation) via videoconferencing for initial appearances on Friday. Records indicate that Perkins has warrants out for his arrest out of Androscoggin and Penobscot County, relating to reported failures to appear in court. Assistant Attorney General David Fisher asked for $10,000 cash bail, listing Perkins' lengthy criminal history which included counts of theft, burglary, forgery, drug charges and misdemeanor assault, as well as multiple probation and bail violations.

Attorney Daniel Dubé, acting as the lawyer of the day for prisoners, said that Perkins' crimes appeared to relate to an addiction and asked for bail that incorporated a bed-to-bed or intensive outpatient program.

Judge Dow set bail at $10,000 cash, including conditions of no use or possession of alcohol, illegal drugs or weapons with random search and test for same, as well as no contact with Tiffany Dow.

Tiffany Dow's charge relates to bail conditions linked to the aggravated trafficking charge out of Cumberland County. Assistant District Attorney Kayla Palestini, representing the state for Tiffany Dow's case, said that the state did not intend to request a jail sentence on the misdemeanor violating conditions of release charge. Judge Dow released Tiffany Dow on a personal recognizance bond, with no use or possession of illegal drugs and random search or test for same, as well as no contact with Perkins.