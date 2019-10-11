Sparrow’s Nest Theater: The little theater in the woods

INDUSTRY - What started as a group of kids getting together to put on shows after church has blossomed into a community-minded playhouse that continues to grow and evolve with age.

Sparrow's Nest Theater, housed in what was originally a Presbyterian church, produces four plays a year, drawing more than 100 community members through its doors for costumes, lighting, staging and singing. The name is actually derived from a group of singers who performed in the building - Sparrow's Song - and is often affectionately referred to simply as "The Nest."

"We're a still a church in reality. We consider what we do a ministry of sorts," Diane Leeman said.

Leeman is the president of the Sparrow's Nest board and directs a majority of the shows. She was one of the original organizers of play production in the space, and when the church closed its doors in 2006, Leeman was there to continue its life as a theater.

"Our first show was "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" and it was pretty rough. But, miracles of miracles, we did the show and everybody loved it," she said.

The Nest will be performing "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" again this holiday season on Dec. 5. It's one of Leeman's favorite shows, she said, though their production of "Steel Magnolias" is a close second. The theater runs completely on funds from ticket sales.

The Sparrow's Nest will perform "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" beginning on Oct. 18. Shows will run Oct. 19, 25, and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and October 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by by calling 431-9927 or 778-2468.

The theater is located at 1114 West Mills Rd. in Industry.

For more information find them on Facebook by clicking here or at their website here.