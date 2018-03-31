Speakeasy Fundraiser: The cat’s meow of events

FARMINGTON - Following a seven-year tradition, dancers, guys, dolls and do-gooders will gather one week from today for the annual Speakeasy Fundraiser. On April 7 beginning at 7:30 p.m., the West Farmington Grange will take a step back in time to become a 1920s, prohibition-era speakeasy.

Those with the secret password (located on the back of event tickets) will be snuck into the dance room to enjoy speciality cocktails provided by Calzolaio Pasta Co., authentic live jazz by South Strong Road Crew and Friends and Gatsby-style details such as an old-timey photo booth and swanky lounge.

A newly formed group- Some Women Advancing Rural Maine- saw the opportunity to take the reigns of the long-standing event when past organizers Doug and Sherry Walrath decided to step down. With an eye for fun details and a determination to make the event a success- the group has spent the last several months planning the evening and gathering donations for the event's beneficiaries- Care and Share Food Closet and Clearwater Ministry Food Pantry.

"It's been really exciting to be a part of a new group in Farmington that is invested in making this community a better place to live for everyone hopefully. It's been especially nice and reenergizing to see the different businesses and people rallying for a good cause," SWARM member Kyla Wheeler said.

The group has raised $4,750 for the two pantries, from organizations such as Franklin Savings Bank, Kirby Family Foundation and Rotary Club, as well as many individual community members. In addition to the monetary donations gathered, local community members and businesses have contributed $1,775 worth of in kind donations and services, such as photography by Bearfoot Photography, discounts on costumes at Outskirts and Wares and Wears and a special deal for styling services at Salon West.

Tickets for the event can be bought at Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers, the Wilton Public Library or at the door for $20. Proceeds from ticket sales go directly to getting fresh farm produce to low-income seniors. In addition, for every food pantry item that attendees bring a raffle ticket is earned for more than $500 of donated items. Sample raffle items include a membership to the Tumbledown Brewing Growler Club, a free night for two at one of the Maine Huts and Trails and four free day passes to Titcomb Mountain.

Free childcare will be provided by Foster Career and Technical Education Center, sponsored by Bouncing Baby Boutique. To reserve a spot please email swarm.franklincounty@gmail.com

Fore more information on SWARM click here. For information on the Speakeasy click here or email swarm.franklincounty@gmail.com with questions.