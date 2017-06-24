Special town meeting, curbside pickup to be discussed in Jay

JAY - A special town meeting will lead off Monday's Board of Selectperson meeting, asking residents to approve placing a reimbursement into a reserve account for the Jay Police Department.

The article will ask the town if it will approve placing a $24,300 reimbursement from the town of Wells into the department's reserve account. That money is associated with Officer Stephanie Guillemette leaving Jay's employ back in April. Due to the officer's relatively recent training at the Criminal Justice Academy, the town received the reimbursement to cover a portion of the costs of her training.

Town officials determined that a meeting would be necessary to accept the funds, which do not fall under the category of a donation. A second, related article at the special town meeting would provide the Board of Selectpersons with permission to accept and expend funds such as the reimbursement. Currently, the Administrative Ordinance allows donations to be accepted, this would widen the definition to match what some surrounding towns do.

As part of the board's regular meeting, selectpersons will need to decide what to do with a petition submitted by residents to restore curbside pickup. The $120,000 cost of curbside, funds that pay Archie's Inc. to collect trash and recyclables, was not included in the budget approved at the April town meeting. Curbside is currently scheduled to end as of July 1, although Archie's, J & A Disposal and Riverside Disposal will be available to do private curbside pickup.