Special town meeting in Strong to discuss paving road, tennis courts

STRONG - A special town meeting Tuesday evening will discuss a proposed paving project on the Pond Road and the maintenance of the town's tennis courts.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19 at the Forster Memorial Building. Following the election of a moderator, the meeting will feature two articles dealing with the town's tennis courts and the Pond Road.

One article asks for authorization from residents to allow the selectmen to secure a $170,000, three-year loan which would be matched with $40,000 in donated funds to pave part of the gravel Pond Road. The section under consideration includes roughly 1.1 miles in between the intersections with Beanie's Beach Road and Storybook Lane.

In 2017, $40,000 in private funds was offered to the town to pave the Pond Road. The second offer of $20,000 was put forward in December 2017, which was too late to develop a paving plan in time for this year's annual town meeting. Instead, selectmen decided to schedule a special town meeting to discuss the issue.

The gravel Pond Road section under consideration has garnered additional maintenance costs over the past few years, according to the board. Strong has spent $10,000 in gravel in the last two years, routinely has to sand two or three times more than paved roads, and grades the road three or four times more frequently than other unpaved roads to keep up with the heavier traffic. It is estimated that the town could save $5,000 to $7,000 in annual maintenance costs by paving the road.

The cost of paving that section has been estimated at $210,000, with $40,000 coming from the donated funds. The other $170,000 would be borrowed for a three-year period, with the town repaying $40,000 and paving the rest of Burbank Hill Road in 2019; repaying $80,000 in 2020; and making a final payment of $50,000 plus interest in 2021. Total interest on the 4.8 percent paid in 2021 is estimated at $12,880.

The maintenance of the town's tennis courts appears annually on the town meeting warrant. This year, selectmen recommended a $3,000 appropriation with residents choosing instead to table the issue. The special town meeting article does not set an amount, but asks what sum the town should either raise and appropriate or take from the Undesignated Fund to go toward maintaining the courts.