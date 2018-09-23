Special town meeting on pump station, sewer line project is tonight

JAY - A special town meeting on a proposed pump station and new sewer line will be held tonight at the town office, with voters being asked to authorize a $3.9 million project designed to replace the North Jay Treatment Plant.

Wright-Pierce, an engineering firm, conducted a study of the North Jay plant, contrasting the costs and benefits of upgrading the plant versus removing it and installing a pump station. The latter option, which would involve pumping waste down to the Livermore Falls Treatment Plant, would be more expensive initially, but would save money in the long run due to reduced operations and maintenance costs in Jay.

The 20-year-old plant will require a replacement package treatment unit in the near future. The cost of replacing those components, along with the cost of transporting waste down to the Livermore Falls plant for two to three months while the North Jay plant is offline, is expected to cost $1.6 million.

The alternative is to install a pump station. Wastewater would be pumped along a new line on the Whistle Stop Trail to the Jay Plaza, where it would enter the system that is serviced by the Livermore Falls plant. The project, which would include a pump station and laying 19,000 feet of pipe, would work to avoid historic granite structures, environmentally-sensitive areas and coordinate with Maine Department of Transportation paving projects.

The cost of the pump station option is estimated at $3.9 million. Estimated interest on the bond is $638,629, for $4.54 million in total.

Using a 20-year bond at 1.5 percent interest would result in annual payments of $225,900, somewhat offset by the $107,000 per year the town would save in operations and maintenance costs associated with the North Jay plant. The pump station becomes more financially beneficial over time, as it avoids the O&M costs and is significantly cheaper to upgrade. The longest range projection offered by Wright-Pierce, at 40 years, showed the total worth of the treatment facility option being $13.77 million to the pump station's $9.22 million.

Those figures include the approximately $11,000 annual increase in Jay's costs relating to the Livermore Falls Treatment Facility apportionment, as there would be a projected 2.9 percent increase in Jay's usage of that facility.

The warrant that will be presented to the voters Monday night includes the selection of a moderator and then an article asking to give the board the authority to enter into agreements to allow the project to go forward. The $3.9 million bond would be a "not to exceed" item, and therefore the board would have the authority to borrow less money if possible.

The special town meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Jay Municipal Building.