Special town meeting scheduled in New Sharon to vote on transmission line moratorium

NEW SHARON - A special town meeting will be held on Jan. 25 at Cape Cod Hill School to decide if the town should enact a moratorium on transmission line projects.

The Saturday, Jan. 25 meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the CCHS gym. After electing a moderator, residents will have a single article to consider, deciding whether or not to enact the Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium. If approved, the moratorium would prohibit any permitting or other approval processes relating to elective transmission corridors. The moratorium would be retroactively extended back to Jan. 7 - when the selectboard began discussing the issue - and moving forward until either the Site Plan Review Ordinance is amended or until July 23. That 180-day period could be renewed by the selectboard, following a public hearing.

While the article does not name the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line project specifically, it does reference "high interest" in transmission corridor developments in town.

"The Town's Land Use Ordinances do not provide an adequate mechanism to regulate and control the development of the Elective Electrical Transmission Corridors and are inadequate to prevent serious public harm that could result from the unregulated development of EETCs," the article reads. "Serious public harm includes, but is not limited to, visual impact, noise, environmental degradation and public health."

Central Maine Power, who is developing the NECEC project, is currently seeking approval from state and federal regulatory agencies. Earlier this month, the Land Use Planning Commission granted a certification to the project, indicating it met the LUPC's land use standards. CMP has said that it intends to complete permitting processes and begin construction in 2020.

Previously, the towns of Wilton and Caratunk voted to enact similar moratoriums.

New Sharon resident Diane Kruchkow, who opposes the NECEC project, said via email that the moratorium would allow the town to amend its Site Plan Review Ordinance, which did not currently address transmission lines.

"[This] moratorium is an opportunity for New Sharon residents to formalize their objections to the Corridor and protect our town, which may be permanently changed," Kruchkow said. She noted that residents of New Sharon had previously voted overwhelmingly against the corridor in a straw poll meant to gauge public support for NECEC.