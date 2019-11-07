Special town meeting scheduled in Temple to elect selectman

TEMPLE - A special town meeting will be held on Nov. 14 to elect a selectman, following last month's resignation from the board.

David Lovejoy resigned from the board effective Oct. 10, citing personal reasons. Lovejoy was elected at the March 2018 town meeting, taking over the three-year seat from the outgoing selectman, Kevin White.

Next Thursday's special town meeting will elect a resident to serve as the Selectman, Assessor and Overseer of the Poor for the remainder of Lovejoy's term: roughly a year and a half. Candidates will be nominated from the floor, as is the practice in Temple. The winner of the Nov. 14 election will join the three-member board with Selectmen Austin Foss and Tracy Dunham.

The meeting to elect a new selectman will be held at the Temple Town Hall, located at 258 Temple Road, at 6:30 p.m. Other than choosing a moderator for the meeting, there are no other articles on the warrant.