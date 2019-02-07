Special town meeting scheduled in Wilton for NECEC support, Forster mill demolition

WILTON - The Selectboard set a date for a public hearing and special town meeting to bring several issues to the townspeople, including the Forster Mill demolition and a Central Maine Power transmission line project.

The meeting will be held March 5 at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

A public hearing will be held, as required by the state, prior to a vote on the acceptance of funding for the Forster Mill site cleanup. The town was awarded a $150,000 grant, as well as approved for a $150,000 loan from Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments to complete the demolition project, which has been ongoing for the past year.

At present, the town's activity at the site has cost roughly $546,000. Approximately half of that was obtained through grant funding, while Wilton has also employed $48,000 from the Undesignated Fund balance and $200,000 in interest free loans.

The town was approved two months ago to receive an additional $100,000 in federal Environmental Protection Agency grant funds and another $100,000 in interest free loan money.

Following the public hearing, the special town meeting will ask voters to accept or deny the funds from the state.

The meeting warrant will also include an article that will allow residents to decide where they stand with the New England Clean Energy Connect project. The NECEC, if approved by the state, would bring 12 miles of new corridor across Franklin County, as part of a larger project that would transmit 1,200 megawatts of power from a Canadian hydroelectric company, Hydro-Quebec, to the New England grid.

The board originally voted to support the project, but decided on Tuesday to put that decision before the town.

According to Selectman Tom Saviello, a settlement agreement has been drawn up between the Public Utilities Commission hearing examiners, Central Maine Power, the Office of Public Advocate and the Industrial Energy Consumers Group.

"You might hear what they have to offer and think it sounds pretty good," Saviello said.

Due to the confidentially of the meeting, details have not been released, but more information is expected, according to Saviello.

The article will give residents the choice of either rescinding support, remaining neutral, or to support the project.