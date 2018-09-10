Special town meeting set for Sept. 24 to vote on pump station, sewer line project

JAY - Residents will cast their vote on a proposed pump station and new sewer line at a special town meeting on Sept. 24, after the Board of Selectpersons signed the warrant Monday evening. The $3.9 million project is designed to replace the North Jay Treatment Plant.

The engineering firm Wright-Pierce conducted a study of the North Jay plant, contrasting the costs and benefits of upgrading the plant versus removing it and installing a pump station. The latter option, which would involve pumping waste down to the Livermore Falls Treatment Plant, would be more expensive initially, but would save money in the long run due to reduced operations and maintenance costs in Jay.

The 20-year-old plant will require a replacement package treatment unit in the near future. The cost of replacing those components, along with the cost of transporting waste down to the Livermore Falls plant for two to three months while the North Jay plant is offline, is expected to cost $1.6 million.

The alternative is to install a pump station. Wastewater would be pumped along a new line on the Whistle Stop Trail to the Jay Plaza, where it would enter the system that is serviced by the Livermore Falls plant. The project, which would include a pump station and laying 19,000 feet of pipe, would work to avoid historic granite structures, environmentally-sensitive areas and coordinate with Maine Department of Transportation paving projects.

The cost of the pump station option is estimated at $3.9 million. Estimated interest on the bond is $638,629, for $4.54 million in total.

Using a 20-year bond at 1.5 percent interest would result in annual payments of $225,900, somewhat offset by the $107,000 per year the town would save in operations and maintenance costs associated with the North Jay plant. The pump station becomes more financially beneficial over time, as it avoids the O&M costs and is significantly cheaper to upgrade. The longest range projection offered by Wright-Pierce, at 40 years, showed the total worth of the treatment facility option being $13.77 million to the pump station's $9.22 million.

Those figures include the approximately $11,000 annual increase in Jay's costs relating to the Livermore Falls Treatment Facility apportionment, as there would be a projected 2.9 percent increase in Jay's usage of that facility.

The warrant that will be presented to the voters on Sept. 24 includes the selection of a moderator and then an article asking to give the board the authority to enter into agreements to allow the project to go forward. The $3.9 million bond would be a "not to exceed" item, and therefore the board would have the authority to borrow less money if possible.

The special town meeting will be held on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Jay Municipal Building.

In other business, the board provided Sewer Department Superintendent Mark Holt with approval to put three old generators up for sale at the cost of $2,500 each, an amount Holt suggested after researching the value of the aging equipment in at pump stations one, three and four. The delivery date for the new generators has been pushed back to early November, and Holt said it was possible that they could be even later, given the arrival of hurricane season. If necessary, Holt suggested, the generators could be installed in the spring. In the interim, when the new generators arrive, they will be stored at the fire station in Chisholm.

The board also approved three sewer bill abatements, ranging from $387 to $531, for three different residences. In each case, water leaks resulted in higher meter readings that did not correspond with additional water going into the sewer system. The department has a policy that includes a calculation for those situations.