Special town meeting to determine fate of curbside pickup in Jay

JAY - A special town meeting on Aug. 14 will determine whether or not the town resumes municipally-funded curbside trash and recycling pickup, selectpersons voted Monday evening.

The 3 to 2 vote in favor of accepting a petition signed by 373 residents will lead to the creation of a Solid Waste Committee to consider the issue prior to the August vote. Selectperson Gary McGrane, Keith Cornelio and Chair Terry Bergeron were in favor of accepting the petition; Selectperson Judy Diaz and Tim DeMillo were opposed.

As part of the 2017-18 municipal budget, the Board of Selectpersons and Budget Committee recommended cutting $120,000, among other funds, out of the Transfer Station budget and doing away with curbside pickup. Up until July 1, Jay paid Archie's Inc. $120,000 annually to pick up trash and recyclables throughout the town. That contract replaced the town's own, more-expensive service, which concluded with the sale of two trucks to Archie's back in November 2015.

At the town meeting referendum vote on April 25, residents approved the Transfer Station funding article as recommended. Curbside pickup, as funded by the town, ended on July 1, although Archie's and other haulers continue to work commercially throughout the region.

A couple weeks ago, residents came forward with a petition signed by 373 people, asking that municipally-funded curbside pickup resume in Jay. Selectpersons received the petition at their previous meeting and then tabled the issue in order to seek a legal opinion on the petition.

According to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, the board could either refuse the petition, citing the April town meeting vote, or accept it and proceed to address the concern, via a new vote or the reestablishment of the Solid Waste Committee or some other action.

A couple dozen residents attended Monday's board meeting, mostly expressing support for reestablishing curbside pickup. They argued that voters had been confused regarding the April town meeting vote, which did not differentiate between the Transfer Station budget and the specific service, and that only a handful of people presented with the petition chose not to sign it. Several questioned the ongoing settlement payments to the Verso Androscoggin mill, one of the principle driving forces behind this year's budget cuts, and said that the loss of the service should not be accompanying tax increases.

Some selectpersons and a few residents in attendance argued that the issue had been well-discussed during the budget process and that the loss of curbside pickup had repeatedly appeared in media coverage.

The deadline for a decision this year was late August, LaFreniere noted, as that was when Jay issued its tax commitment letters. After that point, it would be difficult to raise the $120,000 to fund the service.

Saying that there had apparently been some confusion on the issue, McGrane moved to accept the petition and appoint several residents to serve on a Solid Waste Committee that would meet prior to an August special town meeting. After that motion passed, the date of Aug. 14 was selected for the special town meeting, which will consist of an actual meeting, rather than a referendum vote.

The Board of Selectpersons will meet next week to appoint members of the Solid Waste Committee, including McGrane and Diaz from the board, Bergeron said. Those interested in serving on the committee should contact the town office.

In the interim, Archie's, J & A Disposal and Riverside Disposal are currently doing private curbside pickup in Jay.