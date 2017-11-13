Special town meeting to fund air packs, Front Street drainage is Tuesday

FARMINGTON - Residents will be able to cast their vote for funding new air packs for the Farmington Fire Rescue, at a special town meeting Tuesday evening.

The town meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Community Center on Middle Street. There are three action articles on the agenda, including the purchase of new air packs for the fire department, covering an overdraft relating to the Front Street drainage project and selling a small piece of land to a local landowner.

Article 2 will ask voters to consider appropriating up to $120,000 from the Unassigned Fund for the purchase of 20 air packs for Farmington Fire Rescue. The department's current air packs are non-compliant with the National Fire Protection Association standards due to their old age. The department has attempted to fund the new packs with several grant applications but has been unsuccessful at securing the funds.

The Unassigned Fund would be tapped again by Article 3, covering unforeseen expenses relating to the Front Street drainage project. The project was completed in 2016, resulting in a $7,890 overdraft from its original budget.

The Unassigned Fund balance stood at $1.81 million at the end of the 2016 budget year. The auditor recommends the town carry two months' of operating expenditures: approximately $1.75 million.

Lastly, voters will weigh in on the sale of town land to Pamela and David Poisson for the sum of $637.50. The land, which is located at the north end of the Church Street parking lot, is roughly 828 square feet and would be used to expand the Poissons' lot.

The town would retain an easement over the property to allow for maintenance to the embankment and fence.