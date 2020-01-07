Spokeswomen offers peer group training to female entrepreneurs

FARMINGTON - A program for female business owners will kick off on Jan. 15, offered by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. Women's Business Center. The 10-week course will offer local entrepreneurs a chance to sharpen their business skills in a variety of ways, such as public speaking and managing employees.

The group will meet every other week for a two-hour session that focuses on developing business related skills. Topics will include developing a personal style, understanding persuasive tools, practicing storytelling, public speaking, employee management and impromptu speaking.

The program is an offshoot of Speaker Sisterhood - a national program that ran in Portland last year. After receiving feedback from participants, CEI adjusted the curriculum to better suit the needs of local business owners.

According to a press release sent by Spokeswomen, the course will help to build comfort with speaking up in all kinds of situations, not just publicly. Making a pitch, speaking in front of groups, interviewing, selling and negotiating are just a few examples.

"No matter what kind of business you own, your ability to communicate your message is essential," the press release stated.

The course will end with a final speaking event open to the public.

Farmington Spokeswomen will meet on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the following dates: Jan. 15 and 29, Feb. 12 and 26, March 11 and 25, April 15 and 29 and May 13 and 27.

The final event will be held at the Frontier in Brunswick on June 4.

Interested participants should register by clicking here.