Spotting the best of nature

Warmer weather is finally here and Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Bambi gets big; this Fawn in the Wilton area seems to be getting older but still has its spots. Its mother standing off in the bushes. ( Jim Knox )
Traveling the backroads of Maine. (Jane Naliboff)
Dawn breaking on a Chesterville garden. (Jane Naliboff)
Colorful skies over Webb Lake this past week. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Shasta daisies with the start of Miss Spider's evening web. (Jane Naliboff)
Two Fawns picking apples! Off someones front lawn. East Dixfield. (Jim Knox)
The road less traveled. (Jane Naliboff)
Queen Anne's Lace's intricate seed ball. (Jane Naliboff)
It's been a great summer for bees, this one actually looking kind of cute, unlike the one that stung me. (Jane Naliboff)
Another young Fox, looking to get into trouble maybe? Wilton. ( Jim Knox)
Late summer color along the roadside. (Jane Naliboff)
Red Clover (Jane Naliboff)
Brown-Hooded Owlet (Jane Naliboff)
Two meteors seem to intersect near the Milkyway in Chesterville. (Jane Naliboff)
What say you, Tom, Nashville warbler? (Pat Blanchard)
Turkey family in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Doe in field in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
A morning Sun rise reflects it's pink sky off this Wind Turbine in Western Maine. ( Jim Knox)
A beaver and its kit. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Bumblebees on Joe-Pye-weed at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
A Ruby-throated Hummingbird makes a soft landing on a Butterfly Bush. Wilton. ( Jim Knox )
Great-crested Flycatcher at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Ovenbird at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Wilson Lake. (Natasha Parker/Wilton)
Wilson Lake. (Natasha Parker/Wilton)
Conversations between rocks and roses. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Multi-colored sunset in Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
The sun rises through it all. Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Late July flowers. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)