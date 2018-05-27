Spring in full bloom

Little Chip has been doing some fine dining on cone flower leaves, sunflower seedlings, hibiscus leaves and petunia foliage. It's a healthy snack, but the plants aren't looking too happy about being nibbled. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
I see you. (Teresa Ziolkowski)
Indigo Bunting in crab apple tree. (Tom Oliver)
American Redstart (a species of warbler) (Tom Oliver)
Hyacinths with a view. (Teresa Ziolkowski)
Tulips by the Well. (Teresa Ziolkowski)
Northern Parula (a species of warbler) (Tom Oliver)
Tulips by the Cherry Wood. (Teresa Ziolkowski)
The fiddleheads you don’t eat. (Teresa Ziolkowski)
Cedar waxwing (looking like batman) while checking out apple blossoms. (Dennis York)
Cedar waxwing in an apple tree. (Dennis York)
Moose at Webb Lake. (Dennis York)
Lililacs (Photo by Jane Naliboff:Yellow Kayak Photography)
Cat birds really do meow like cats. (Photo by Jane Naliboff:Yellow Kayak Photography)
Chip in a box with a friend who wants a turn. (Photo by Jane Naliboff:Yellow Kayak Photography)
Two Loons change position from sitting on a nest. Livermore Falls. (Jim Knox)
Bluettes in the lawn and on the side of the road are a welcomed sight this time of year. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
Beaver Crossing Flying Pond at Sunset on Saturday. (Steve Muise)
For a week this woodpecker has woken me up at 5:45 a.m. He is pecking at our metal mailbox to show the woman woodpeckers how loud and impressive he is. He better be careful. He will really be banging his head if a woman woodpecker decides to take him up on his advances. (Rachel Hodson)
Blueberry blossoms are setting on some varieties. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
Swallowtail Butterfly getting essential minerals from sand. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
Bees on blossoms near the Farmington Public Library. (Steve Muise)
A newly emerged adult dragonfly feeding on the water's surface on Torsey Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
The Goose family took advantage of warm, sunny day to take their six adorable goslings for a swim in Torsey Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
Saturday’s sunset from Cape Cod Hill. (Steve Muise)
The birth of a Lady Slipper, Livermore Falls ( Jim Knox )
Two days later with very little Sun, the same Lady Slipper in full bloom. ( Jim Knox )
Bee/Lilacs. (Darlene Power)
A irridescent pollen-gathering guest, almost invisible to the naked eye, on a dandelion. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
The old barn and out buildings on the far side of the Mill Pond in Vienna. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
Moose at Webb Lake. (Dennis York)
Hibiscus flower with interesting stamens and postal. Last summer a porcupine had a fine dinner of an entire bush, this year the chipmunks have been jumping in and out of the pot and are showing interest in the flowers as well as the leaves. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
Early Morning treat. Two Deer in a field on the Pond Rd. Wilton. ( Jim Knox )
Dandelion puff in the rain. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
White-tailed Deer. (Tom Oliver)
Louisiana Waterthrush (a species of warbler) (Tom Oliver)
A little Bull ( Moose ) in Wilton. ( Jim Knox )
A Scarlet Tanager takes a pose for me. Livermore Falls ( Jim Knox )
Star flower showing off it's yellow stamens, barely visible to the naked eye. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
Dragonflies hang on the shrub where their last stage of development took place This was an unusual sight where a whole colony of nymphs had crawled onto the same bush to await the emerging of the adults. The old nymph covering, the exuvia, were still clinging to the shrub ,just hollow shells now, (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
Chip did a little rock climbing when he wasn't chasing the other seven chipmunks who were chasing each other all day. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
Newly emerged adult dragonflies hang on their branch like tiny iridescent ornaments until their wings open and they fly to feed. They will gain color as they mature. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
Mrs. Osprey brought home some nesting mud to patch the weather beaten nest. It appears that there is an egg or two being carefully watched and protected by both parents. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)
Mrs. Merganser gathered her nine chicks together to head home after a very busy day filled with diving lessons and horsing around like ducklings do. (Photo by Jane Naliboff/Yellow Kayak Photography)