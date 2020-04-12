Spring returns

They're back! Mrs. Osprey waits for her mate by their summer home near Readfield. Female osprey are larger than males and have a heavily speckled chest with spotting under the wings while males are lightly speckled. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A robin enjoys some bare ground time. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
It was a frosty morning swim for this goose pair on the Vienna Mill Pond. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
An almost full pink moon sets as the sun rises. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A still visible full moon slips away. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Narnia (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A goldfinch waits for a turn in the snack bar. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Snowstorm rush. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Three goldfinches wait for a feeder opening during the recent snowstorm. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A mourning dove shelters in a pine tree during the surprise spring snow. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Goodnight moon. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Full moon through the branches. (Lisa Webster)
Full moon through the trees. (Lisa Webster)
Wonderful spring flowers survive April snow storm. (Jane Knox)
Snow doesn't bother our neighborhood pal. (Jane Knox)
Easter morning bloom. (Jane Knox)
The new snow can not stop spring! (Dennis York)
A Ruffed Grouse picking buds. (Dennis York)
Listening for grubs. (Dennis York)
Full moon. (Dennis York)