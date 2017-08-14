Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education offers new paralegal course

LIVERMORE FALLS - Adult students interested in pursuing a paralegal career will have the opportunity to earn a Paralegal Certificate through an online course being offered by Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education. The course is being offered in partnership with the Center for Legal Studies, a Colorado company that provides students with affordable and effective legal education through colleges across the nation.

The 14-week Paralegal Certificate Course© begins August 21 and is designed to affordably prepare students for the job market in the legal system and give them the knowledge and skills needed to begin earning a salary as quickly as possible. Training focuses on providing comprehensive knowledge of the American judicial system. It will also teach practical skills including how to assist trial attorneys, interview witnesses, investigate complex fact patterns, create legal documents, research the law, and assist in preparing cases for courtroom litigation.

“The Paralegal Certificate Course was very informative and challenging. I have worked in the legal field for 20 years and still found this course to be difficult at times, which I believe made it even more worthwhile. I would recommend this course to anyone whether they be new to the legal field or a veteran of the field. I was very impressed with the extent to which this course covered important material and researching and writing a brief at the end of the course was very beneficial to me,” said Katrina- a fall 2016 student.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ projections, the number of paralegal positions will be 22 percent higher by 2021 than it was a decade earlier, a growth rate that is much faster than the national average for all occupations. The national median earnings for paralegals is currently $45,480, and freelance paralegal professionals can earn significantly more.

“The course was very challenging and comprehensive. Most importantly, I started getting job interviews almost immediately after I completed the course and circulated my resume. I landed a job after just my second interview. I went from unemployed to being a legal professional in a little over four months,” a spring 2017 student said.

Previous graduates of the Paralegal Certificate Course are working in different industries throughout the U.S. - law firms, major corporations, healthcare organizations, insurance companies, the banking industry and government agencies. Students who complete the Paralegal Certificate Course will receive their certificate from Spruce Mountain Adult & Community Education. This provides instant credibility when presenting the certificate to would-be employers.

“We are thrilled to be working in conjunction with the Center for Legal Studies to bring paralegal courses to Western Maine. Paralegals and Legal Assistants are both noted on the Maine Department of Labor’s list of High-Wage, In-Demand jobs. Our goal is to assist those in our community study and gain employment for these lucrative job opportunities in our area. We will also be offering Victim Advocacy certificate courses as well as Legal Investigative classes during the fall semester,” said Director of Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education, Robyn Raymond.

The cost of the Paralegal Certificate Course at Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education will be $1289 plus the cost of books. To learn more, contact Robyn Raymond, Director of Adult Education at 207-897-6406 or rraymond@rsu73.com



The Center for Legal Studies (CLS) was founded in 1980. CLS offers legal courses in conjunction with over 1,000 colleges and universities nationwide in live lecture, online, DVD, and text-only formats. The curriculum is updated by CLS to remain current and on pace with the newest trends in the legal industry. Recognizing the state-of-the-art technology and ease of use, online courses created by CLS were awarded top honors by Thomson West Publishing International. For more information, visit http://www.legalstudies.com.