Spruce Mountain Adult Education celebrates student accomplishments

JAY - Proud parents, friends, family and a U.S. senator attended a special graduation Thursday evening, as graduates of Spruce Mountain Adult Education's programs celebrated their success.

The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of a number of adults graduating from Spruce Mountain programs: students earning their HiSET diplomas - the equivalent of the old GED program, College Transitions students eyeing higher education opportunities and would-be healthcare providers completing the new Certified Medical Training course. The commencement speaker was Sen. Angus King, who provided graduates with 10 pieces of advice ranging from "take more risks" to not writing anything on the Internet you didn't want your mother to read on the front page of a newspaper. Perhaps one of the most applicable pearls of wisdom was that the graduates should treat their next job as if it was one of the most important jobs in the world.

"We need you, we really need you here and in Maine," King said.

The ceremony featured 15 graduates of the new Certified Medical Training program, with Tania Dawson, director of Western Maine Area Health Education Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital, explaining that the program had been created through a partnership between Spruce Mountain and FMH to fill open medical assistant positions at the hospital. At the initial informational session, Dawson noted, 63 people showed up. The hospital had worked to create scholarships to fund the students' passage through the program.

The graduating class present Thursday represented the largest in the history of Spruce Mountain Adult Education, which serves the towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. Adult Ed Director Robyn Raymond noted that enrollment had increased by 173 percent since 2015.

Among the students receiving was Norman Gordon, an 85-year-old Jay resident and Korean War veteran that never graduated high school after enlisting with the U.S. Army in 1951. In addition to a diploma handed off by King, Gordon received an expression of legislative sentiment read off by Rep. Tina Riley (D - Jay).

The student speaker was Joshua Estabrook, who said that he struggled in high school and was turned down for several jobs. The birth of his son led him to go back to school, and he credited with the response from Spruce Mountain educators in helping him earn his HiSET diploma.

"The joy they showed," Estabrook said, "filled me with hope."